Controversy surrounding Iranian VP Zarif’s role in US Sanctions, recent criticisms

Hossein Shariatmadari labeled him as the true architect of US sanctions against Iran, more so than Richard Nephew, the author of The Art of Sanctions.

Shariatmadari argued that Zarif’s actions during his tenure, including his involvement in nuclear talks as former foreign minister and his recent participation in the WEF, “have significantly contributed to the imposition and intensification of sanctions.”

He accused Zarif of adopting a “submissive stance” in negotiations, which he believes led to piling up US-led Western sanctions instead of removing them.

In Davos, Zarif said, “If today, instead of Massoud Pezeshkian, we had (the far-right candidate) Saeed Jalili as president, there might have been a major war in the region.”

In reaction to his comments, a small number of radical protesters hit the streets of Tehran on Saturday, holding placards reading, “Zarif must be executed!”

In contrast, another conservative newspaper Khorasan criticized the recent vitriols and street rallies against Zarif, highlighting the rise of extreme political rhetoric and the use of harsh accusations such as “treason.”

The article emphasized the need for responsible political behavior and warned against the consequences of divisive language, especially given the current regional and domestic challenges.

Khorasan called for a more balanced and ethical approach to political discourse, urging officials to avoid inflammatory language and focus on constructive criticism.

The newspaper also stressed the importance of maintaining ethical standards in political debates to prevent further polarization of society.