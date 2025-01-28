IFP ExclusiveLocalParliamentSelected

Dozens of Iranian MPs file complaint against VP Zarif over Davos comments

By IFP Editorial Staff

Sixty members of the Iranian Parliament have filed a complaint with the Attorney General against the country’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, following his recent remarks at the World Economic Forum (WED) in Davos last week, Tehran MP Mohammad Seraj announced.

Seraj stated that Zarif’s participation in the summit was “illegal” and that his comments during the speech and interview with CNN host Fareed Zakaria “insulted the revolution forces.”

The complaint, cites four articles of the Islamic Penal Code and demands swift action.

Zarif suggested in the interview that if principlist politician Saeed Jalili had been elected president instead of Masoud Pezeshkian last July, a major war might have been underway in the region.

According to Seraj, Zarif claimed that if President Pezeshkian had not won the election, he would not be able to walk freely in Tehran today, which Seraj considers an insult to the revolution forces.

He added, “Discussing internal matters abroad and portraying the revolution forces as violent only pleases the enemies.”

The letter accuses Zarif of undermining the position of the Islamic Republic and its revolution forces, and calls for legal action based on the cited articles of the Islamic Penal Code.

The MPs argue that Zarif’s actions have damaged the international reputation of the Islamic Republic and demand a decisive and urgent response.

