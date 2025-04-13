Iranian lawmakers condemn desecration of Quran in the Netherlands

The lawmakers denounced the incident, which involved an extremist individual burning a copy of the Quran on April 2, 2025, outside Amsterdam’s city hall.

Describing the act as deeply offensive and a direct assault on the beliefs of over a billion Muslims worldwide, the statement said such actions not only violate the sanctity of a holy book but also threaten peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among societies.

The Iranian lawmakers emphasized that while everyone has the right to express their views, such expressions must not infringe on the dignity and spiritual values of others.

They warned that under the pretext of free speech, provocation and Islamophobia must not be tolerated.

The statement further called on the Dutch government to prevent such Islamophobic acts and to swiftly identify and prosecute those responsible. It also cautioned the Netherlands government not to fall into alignment with supporters of the “inhuman crimes of the Zionist regime.”