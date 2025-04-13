IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyParliamentSelected

Iranian speaker rejects claim, confirms parl’t was aware of Muscat negotiations with US

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has denied claims that legislators were kept in the dark about indirect nuclear negotiations with the US held on Saturday in Oman.

During Sunday’s parliamentary session, Ghalibaf asserted, “No one can claim the Parliament was uninformed. The legislative body has been fully briefed on all matters, and every action follows legal procedures.”

His comments came in direct response to MP Mehdi Koochakzadeh’s statement that lawmakers had no knowledge of the sensitive talks.

Koochakzadeh had warned citizens to “remain vigilant during these critical historical moments,” cautioning against trusting those who “pose as sympathizers while pursuing their own agendas,” in an open reference to those who advocate the negotiations.

The talks, whose first round was concluded on Saturday and was scheduled to resume next week, have had a wide range of reactions form political camps in Iran.

Separately, another parliamentarian Hamid Resaee criticized Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s brief meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff while leaving the venue of negotiations, questioning why direct talks occurred despite only having authorization for indirect negotiations.

Araghchi had explained that the minutes-long encounter with the US delegation was within normal diplomatic framework.

