Reports of Zarif’s negotiations with US in Davos dismissed

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian government has rejected reports by some media outlets regarding negotiations between Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif and US representatives in Davos on the fringes of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The director general of Media Office for the Vice President urged individuals and media to refrain from spreading baseless rumors, clarifying that “no such negotiations have taken place with the US or any third country.”

The official emphasized that any negotiations would be conducted based on decisions made by high-ranking officials and within the usual diplomatic frameworks, led by the foreign ministry.

Zarif represents Iran at the 55th annual WEF meeting, themed “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” in Davos, Switzerland.

Senior government and private sector officials from around the world are in attendance in the event which will wrap up on Friday.

