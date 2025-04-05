IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Iranian newspapers clash over talks with US: “Suicidal Surrender” vs. “A Step Forward”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s political divide over negotiations with the US has spilled into its media, with leading newspapers presenting starkly opposing views.

In a fiery editorial titled “Negotiating with the US is Suicide Out of Fear of Death,” Hamshahri’s editor-in-chief, launched a scathing attack on advocates of diplomacy.

He dismissed talks as neither “wise, honorable, nor rational,” echoing the Leader’s long-standing skepticism of Washington.

The article argued that Iran’s strengthened military and nuclear capabilities, along with its regional influence, render negotiations unnecessary.

He accused proponents of dialogue of “political panic,” alleging they amplify US threats while ignoring Iran’s deterrence power.

“Why negotiate when America is weaker than ever, with no regional allies, a struggling economy, and no appetite for war?” he wrote.

On the other side, Jomhouri-e Eslami, known as a pragmatic outlet, framed engagement as a strategic necessity.

The paper praised Tehran’s reported response to a US diplomatic letter as a “step forward,” emphasizing that even indirect talks could ease economic sanctions and isolation.

It pointed to domestic support for dialogue, noting that even some officials privately welcomed the move despite public anti-US rhetoric.

However, the paper advised caution, suggesting indirect talks first to test Washington’s sincerity.

It also warned of hardline “saboteurs” who benefit from perpetual conflict, urging officials to prioritize national interests over other things.

