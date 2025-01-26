Radical protesters in Iran call for execution of VP Zarif, trigger outcry

Javan newspaper reported that the identity and political affiliation of the protesters are unclear.

It wrote, “They organized a virtual call for a shroud-wearing protest at Pasteur Square, outside the Presidential Office, to oppose the government’s policies on negotiations with the West, Zarif’s stance, and efforts to join the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).”

The daily noted that protests are deemed ineffective as even the principlists disown them while being ignored by the government.

Etelaat, another newspaper, wrote that those responsible for the Crescent case want Zarif prosecuted. The daily was referring to a long-standing legal dispute in 2009 that led to multiple legal proceedings and arbitration rulings, resulting in the seizure of Iranian assets in various countries to compensate Crescent Petroleum.

Etelaat reminded that Crescent case, which caused an $18 billion loss to the country, is only one case among numerous sufferings unleased on the nation by the radicals who lack popular support.

It highlighted that they aim to overshadow Zarif’s successful presence at Davos, noting in his interview with Fareed Zakaria, he defended Iran’s position and addressed all accusations against the country.