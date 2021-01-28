Iranian, Georgian Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart during a visit to Tbilisi.

In the phone call on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat and Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani discussed the latest status of relations between Tehran and Tbilisi and the regional issues.

Zarif Arrives in Georgia after Trips to Baku, Moscow, Yerevan

Foreign Minister Zarif also wished his Georgian counterpart a full recovery from the coronavirus.

The two senior diplomats spoke by telephone because the Foreign Minister of Georgia has been kept in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Foreign Minister Zarif is holding face-to-face meetings with the other Georgian officials during his stay in Tbilisi.

The Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Georgia in a tour of the Caucasus that took him earlier to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.