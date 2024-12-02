Iran vice president Zarif sweeps aside ‘disqualification’ hype, says will stay on in gov’t

In an interview with Khabar Online, Zarif argued that the amendment to the law on sensitive positions had nothing to do with him personally and instead highlighted the importance of focusing on real cases of infiltration rather than hypothetical threats.

Zarif praised President Massoud Pezeshkian’s administration for its achievements in fostering national unity during its first 100 days.

Regarding the potential challenges posed by the return of Donald Trump to the US presidency, Zarif acknowledged that the current administration inherited many issues, including the nuclear dossier and rocky relations with Europe.

Zarif, however, stressed on Iran’s newfound ability to view the world as an opportunity rather than a threat, thanks to its self-reliance and defense capabilities.

The former foreign minister also called for leveraging the potential of Iranian expatriates and emphasized the need for constructive engagement with neighboring countries to resolve misunderstandings and strengthen regional cooperation.