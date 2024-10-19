Iran’s Guardian Council spokesperson dismisses disqualification claims against President Pezeshkian

Nazif emphasized that Pezeshkian has registered for parliamentary elections five times and has been approved each time, adding that he was also qualified in the recent presidential election and “is now the president of all of us.”

The remarks come as the principlists seem to have started a push to remove President Pezeshkian and have threatened to push charges against him over the appointment of Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as his deputy for strategic affairs.

Kamran Ghazanfari, a member of the Iranian Parliament and the Perseverance Front, accused President Pezeshkian of committing a crime by appointing Zarif, who has two children with American citizenship, as his strategic deputy.

Ghazanfari stated that several warnings were issued by the parliament members, deeming the appointment illegal.

Zarif had earlier tweeted that he intended to resign from his position and return to academia, which Ghazanfari claimed was a public deception.

He warned that if the appointment is not revoked, legal action will be taken, potentially leading to Pezeshkian’s removal from the presidency and a sentence of 5 to 15 years of social rights deprivation.

Hamid Rasaee, another lawmaker from the Perseverance Front, also posted a message on X social media platform, claiming that in a meeting between Pezeshkian and Tehran representatives at the parliament, the president had clarified that keeping Zarif within the administration prevents him from becoming an opposition figure.