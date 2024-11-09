Zarif: Resistance a result of Israeli regime occupation

Zarif was speaking on the sidelines of the School of Nasrallah International Conference in Tehran on Saturday.

Zarif said the Zionists must understand that the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements are not dependent on foreign assistance.

He added that Hezbollah kicked the Zionists out of Lebanon in 2000 and the Israel regime always held a grudge against the resistance movement.

Zarif urged the Israeli regime to understand that it’s only further strengthening the resistance by continuing its crimes.

He noted that Israel will never be able to destroy the axis of resistance.

In other remarks the Iranian vice president spoke about US President-elect Donald Trump’s possible policy on Iran, saying he must first prove that the past policies of Washington were wrong.

He underlined that Trump definitely knows that after he started his so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran during his first term, Tehran raised its uranium enrichment grade from 3.5 percent to 60 and increased the number of its centrifuges.

Zarif also said Trump is a businessman and he must take into consideration the cost-and-benefit impacts of his actions and see if he wants to press ahead with the past destructive policies.