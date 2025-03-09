Israel repeating Gaza scenario in West Bank: UN

Israel’s current acts of aggression against the West Bank mirror those employed during the 15-month-plus war on Gaza that began in October 2023, the world body’s Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese told Al Jazeera in remarks that the Qatari television network published on Saturday.

The atrocities, she said, was aimed at controlling “the remaining Palestinian territories.”

The Israeli regime occupied the West Bank and Gaza during a heavily-Western-backed war in 1967.

It withdrew from Gaza in 2005 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas rose to power in the coastal sliver following a landslide electoral victory.

Tel Aviv, however, then began taking the territory under interminable deadly attacks.

The assault has witnessed the regime subjecting Gaza to several wholesale wars, the last of which being the genocide that has claimed the lives of at least 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Hundreds of the fatalities have been caused since the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between the regime and Hamas in January during the former’s daily violations of the deal.

Tel Aviv also significantly ramped up its onslaught across the West Bank following its launch of the war on Gaza. The attacks comes despite the absence of any direct attacks on the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories from the West Bank.

Albanese condemned the regime’s actions in the West Bank as “shameful and illegal.”

She emphasized that the events of October 7, 2023 did not justify the regime’s ongoing violations throughout either Gaza or the West Bank.

The UN official was referring to a historic operation that Hamas and its fellow Gaza-based resistance groups launched against the occupied territories, after which Tel Aviv launched the war. The operation saw resistance fighters infiltrate into strategic Israeli bases, and taking 240 Zionists’ captive.

Albanese also denounced the regime’s repeated threats of resuming the war against Gaza.

The UN official reiterated that the regime had no legal claim to the either the West Bank, including the eastern part of the holy city of al-Quds that falls within the territory, or Gaza.

She, therefore, urged withdrawal of Israeli forces from either territory and dismantling of the hundreds-strong sprawling illegal settlements that Tel Aviv has been setting up across the West Bank since 1967.

At the very least, she said, Tel Aviv had to uphold its legal obligations as an occupying regime.

Albanese also criticized Israeli restrictions during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which prevent Palestinians under 55 years of age from praying at the al-Aqsa Mosque, Muslims’ third holiest site that is situated in al-Quds.