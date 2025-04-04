Iranian MP: Iran will negotiating with US on an equal footing

Ebrahim Azizi added that Iran’s stance is logical and it’s open to dialogue.

While noting that the US has gone back on its word frequently in the past, Azizi said various events over the past half a century have shown that the US does not keep its promises and only talks about negotiations.

The MP went on to say that the US is not trustworthy today either.

He also referred to the developments in West Asia and their impact on the equations and said under such circumstances, Iran must act rationally and intelligently.

Azizi stressed that today, the issue of energy control in West Asia, which sits on 60 percent of the world’s resources, has caused countries to set their sights on this region.

The Iranian lawmaker added that wisdom, prudence, and intelligence dictate that Iran should use all possibilities in the enemy’s combined war.

Azizi also pointed to the threats by the US and Israel against Iran, saying, “We strongly warn the oppressive and bullying leaders of the US and Israel to stop threatening the great people of Iran and to know that if they create insecurity, we will make the entire world unsafe for them.”