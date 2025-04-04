Iran raps UN human rights resolution, warns about Israel’s crimes against humanity

During the presentation and adoption of the draft resolution titled “The Human Rights Situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Bahraini stated that while the most severe human rights violations are being systematically committed in Palestine—with their perpetrators enjoying the highest level of impunity—the sponsors of this anti-Iranian draft resolution are attempting to mislead the Council by presenting a distorted image of Iran’s human rights situation.

He strongly criticized the discriminatory and unjust monitoring mechanisms proposed in the resolution against Iran, warning that this move plunges the Human Rights Council into another quagmire of inefficiency and wasted resources, further eroding trust in the body’s work.

Bahraini added: “As a country with a rich history and civilization, Iran has always taken pride in its contributions to humanity. Our nation has endured numerous challenges and is no stranger to such pressures. Therefore, we warn the sponsors of this resolution and the main actors behind this political charade that they will be held accountable for the injustices committed against the Iranian people and humanity as a whole.”