UN principles ‘under siege’: Secretary-General

“The pillars of peace and progress are buckling under the weight of impunity, inequality, and indifference,” Guterres told world leaders, stressing that the UN’s founding values are being tested in ways “more urgent, more intertwined, and more unforgiving” than at its creation.

Guterres painted a grim picture of Gaza and said: “In Gaza, the horrors are approaching a third monstrous year.”

He added that the situation in Gaza is “the result of decisions that defy basic humanity.”

Guterres also warned that “the scale of death and destruction is beyond any other conflict in my years as secretary-general.”

He recalled that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had issued “legally binding” provisional measures in the case of genocide in Gaza, but “since then, a famine has been declared, and the killing has intensified.”

The UN chief further called for those measures to be “implemented fully and immediately.”

Urging the UN Security Council to rise to the moment, Guterres said: “The Security Council must live up to its responsibilities. It must be more representative, more transparent, and more effective.”

Highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation, the UN chief denounced international aid cuts, calling them “a death sentence for many” and “a stolen future for many more.”

Beyond the conflict, Guterres urged world leaders to intensify their climate action, adding, “We need stepped-up action and ambition, especially through strengthened national climate plans.”

He noted that the G20 nations, as the largest emitters, “must lead, guided by common but differentiated responsibilities.”

“80 years on, we confront again the question our founders faced: What kind of world do we choose to build together?” Guterres asked.