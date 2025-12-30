UN secretary-general says ‘get serious’ in grim new year message

“As we enter the new year, the world stands at a crossroads. Chaos and uncertainty surround us. Division. Violence. Climate breakdown. And systemic violations of international law,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message.

In 2026, as war rages in Ukraine and elsewhere, world leaders must work to ease human suffering and fight climate change, he added.

“I call on leaders everywhere: Get serious. Choose people and planet over pain,” said Guterres, criticizing the global imbalance between military spending and financing for the poorest countries.

Military spending is up nearly 10 percent this year to $2.7 trillion, which is 13 times total world spending on development aid and equivalent to the entire gross domestic product of Africa, he stated

Wars are raging at levels unseen since World War II, he added.

“In this New Year, let’s resolve to get our priorities straight. A safer world begins by investing more in fighting poverty and less in fighting wars. Peace must prevail,” stressed Guterres, who will be serving his last year as secretary general.