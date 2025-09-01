Houthis arrest UN staff in Yemen

The raids came in response to an Israeli airstrike on Thursday that killed Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, the Yemeni group’s prime minister, along with several senior officials.

A Yemeni security source told AFP that the Houthis also arrested dozens of others across Sanaa and surrounding areas on suspicion of collaborating with Israel.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the fighters forcibly entered World Food Program facilities, seized UN property, and attempted to break into other agency offices.

Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, condemned “the new wave of arbitrary detentions of UN personnel” and demanded they be released “immediately and unconditionally.”

“The work of UN personnel is designed and conducted under the principles of neutrality, impartiality, independence, and humanity,” he stressed, adding, “These arrests violate the fundamental obligation to respect and protect their safety, dignity, and ability to carry out their essential work in Yemen.”

According to Grundberg, the Houthis were already holding 23 UN staff, some since 2021. One died in custody earlier this year.

The group previously accused detained aid workers of involvement in “an American-Israeli spy network,” an allegation the UN rejects.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, Houthi forces have expanded their operations beyond Yemen, launching drones and missiles at Israel and targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea in what they describe as solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Israel has responded with repeated airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, including last week’s attack on the presidential palace in Sanaa.

Following the death of al-Rahawi, the Houthis vowed to escalate their campaign against Israel.

The group issued a series of statements warning of a strong retaliation. Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, the Houthi defense minister, stated that their armed forces are fully prepared to confront Israel and claimed that “America is targeting civilians in Yemen, just as it is doing in Gaza.”