President Pezeshkian to UN Chief: Iran ready for diplomacy on nuclear issue

Pezeshkian underlined that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council will continue to determine the framework of cooperation with the IAEA, but underscored that Iran’s approach remains diplomatic.

President Pezeshkian added that Iran has always sought peace and stability, and said international organizations, particularly the UN, must take stronger and more practical measures against Israel’s crimes and aggression in the region.

He criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency for failing to condemn Israeli attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, despite Iran being under the agency’s strictest inspection regime.

Pezeshkian further slammed the Zionist regime for carrying out extrajudicial killings under the pretext of self-defense.

Guterres, for his part, said he’s personally convinced that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons and recognized Tehran’s right to a peaceful nuclear program.

The UN chief voiced concern over the possible activation of the “snapback” mechanism, saying he has urged European sides to cooperate with Iran to prevent escalation.