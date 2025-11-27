IFP ExclusiveInt'l RelationsSelected

Iranian MP criticizes UN forum for giving platform to separatist groups

By IFP Editorial Staff
United Nations

A member of Iran’s parliament strongly criticized the United Nations Forum on Minority Issues for allowing armed separatist groups to speak under the banner of minority representation. 

During the second session of the forum’s opening day in Geneva on Thursday, statements were read by groups identified as terrorist organizations, including the al-Ahwaziya movement. These groups have been involved in violent attacks inside Iran that have led many people dead or injured

Kamal Hossein-Pour, a Kurdish Sunni representative of Piranshahr and Sardasht in Iran’s parliament, delivered a sharp statement condemning a discriminatory and inhumane practice of granting such groups a platform.

He argued that the forum’s actions reflected double standards and undermined human rights principles.

Hossein-Pour also criticized the process of selecting keynote speakers, saying it lacked transparency, impartiality, and fairness as required under international law.

He objected to the choice of a representative from the Baha’i community, who used the opportunity to level accusations against Iran rather than address minority rights in general.

Concluding his remarks, Hossein-Pour stressed that in Iran, social and civic rights are guaranteed to all citizens, and no individual is deprived of rights based on personal beliefs.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks