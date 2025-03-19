Iran rejects UN human rights mechanisms, vows non-cooperation with fact-finding mission

Speaking at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Bahreini criticized the draft anti-Iran resolution establishing the mission, stating that Iran would reconsider its engagement with UN human rights mechanisms if the resolution is adopted.

Bahreini condemned the initiative led by Germany and the UK, accusing them of hypocrisy given their own human rights records.

He highlighted their support for Israel amid the ongoing Palestinian crisis, stating, “These countries, with their dark human rights histories, lack the moral authority to lecture others.”

He also criticized the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and supported by its allies, arguing that they have deprived Iranians of their economic, social, and cultural rights.

The Iranian envoy rejected the legitimacy of the fact-finding mission, calling its reports biased and based on information from anti-Iranian terrorist groups.

He emphasized that Iran does not recognize the mandate of the Special Rapporteur or the fact-finding mission, describing them as tools for political agendas rather than genuine human rights advocacy.

Bahreini reiterated Iran’s “commitment to multilateralism and human rights, rooted in its religious, historical, and cultural values.”