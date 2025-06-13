Iran calls for UN security council emergency meeting on Israeli aggression

In an official letter to the president of the UN Security Council on June 13, the Iranian mission called for an emergency UNSC meeting in response to the Israeli regime’s brazen act of aggression against Iran.

Condemning the Israeli strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and senior military officials that have been carried out with the support of the US, the UN mission requested a decisive action by the UNSC in response to the Israeli regime’s criminal and provocative attacks.

In a reckless and illegal action that had been planned in advance, the Israeli regime has carried out a series of coordinated military strikes on Iran’s nuclear centers and civilian infrastructures, the mission said in the letter.

Iran’s mission also denounced the Israeli attack as a clear violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of the international law, warning that its dangerous consequences jeopardize regional and international peace and security.