Iran calls on UN to take ‘firm’ stance against US displacement plot for Gaza

Araghchi and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza at noon on Monday.

Araghchi condemned the US-Zionist plot to displace the people of Gaza and force them to leave the region for other countries.

He stressed the need for the UN, particularly the UN Security Council, to push back against this dangerous scheme which threatens international peace and security.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the proposal to force the Palestinians to leave Gaza is against all international rules and regulations and against the UN Charter and is actually complement to the Zionist regime’s project of the genocide of Palestinians and erasure of Palestine.

He then referred to his intensive consultations with the foreign ministers of Arab and Muslim countries, saying the vehement condemnation by Islamic countries of the plan to displace the people of Gaza indicates the widespread concern of regional nations over the continued flagrant violation of the Palestinian people’s rights and the continuation of the genocide of Palestinians in another way.

Araghchi described the recent position of the prime minister of the Zionist regime on the transfer of Palestinians to Saudi Arabia as a clear example of this regime’s audacious and outrageous approach.

The foreign minister further condemned Tel Aviv and underscored that the international community must prevent the normalization of law-breaking and crime by this occupying regime.

The UN secretary general also explicitly declared the world body’s opposition to any plan that involves the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, stressing the need to respect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Guterres stated the forced displacement of the people of Gaza would be completely deplorable and unacceptable.

He added that the current priority of the UN is to accelerate the sending of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, as well as helping rebuild the war-torn region. Guterres said that he will spare no effort in this regard.