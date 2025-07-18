Iran UN envoy calls on Security Council to end Israel’s impunity

Speaking at a Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East (Syria), Amir Saeid Iravani said Israel’s attacks on Syria are a direct result of the Security Council’s silence and the international community’s failure to take deterrent action. He stressed that the Council must fulfill its responsibilities under the UN Charter and ensure Israel is held responsible for its actions.

Iravani described Israel’s deliberate strikes on Syrian public and state infrastructure as a dangerous escalation by a regime that continues to illegally occupy parts of Syrian territory.

He further stated that Israel poses the most serious and dangerous threat to regional peace and security — a threat exacerbated by its ongoing aggressive actions and the unconditional political and military support it receives from the United States and certain other Western countries.

Iravani also referred to Israel’s 12-day military campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which it deliberately targeted Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities — all under IAEA safeguards — as well as civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and residential areas.

He said these unlawful attacks resulted in the killing of over 1,100 civilians, including 41 children and 126 women. Seven hospitals, eleven ambulances, and more than 3,500 residential units were destroyed in the attacks.

“These undeniable facts clearly expose the criminal and aggressive nature of the Israeli regime,” Iravani concluded.