Iran urges ‘realism’ in nuclear talks as FM discusses diplomacy with UN chief

The talks focused on reviving indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, with Araghchi stressing Iran’s commitment to diplomacy while warning against “contradictory” US actions undermining trust.

He referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s responsible approach in choosing diplomatic approach toward resolving the fabricated dispute surrounding its peaceful nuclear program. Araghchi underscored that progress in the diplomatic track requires genuine determination and realism from the other side. He also reiterated that Iran, as a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, NPT, remains fully compliant with its obligations while insisting on the Iranian nation’s right to benefit from nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, which requires uranium enrichment.

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted past bitter experiences and breaches of commitments by other sides, saying a balanced, fair and lasting agreement is conditional on other parties avoiding raising extralegal matters contrary to the NPT and also on them providing guarantees regarding the fulfillment of their commitments in effectively ending sanctions and ensuring Iran’s economic benefit.

Araghchi added that the contradictory behavior and statements of US officials, along with the continued sanctions and threats against the Iranian people, have led to increased distrust and suspicion about Washington’s seriousness about advancing the diplomatic path.

The foreign minister then pointed to several rounds of negotiations held with Germany, France, and the UK over the past year, emphasized Iran’s readiness to continue engagement with European parties and expressed hope that the three countries would adopt a constructive approach toward the peaceful resolution of existing disputes.

For his part, the UN secretary general appreciated Iranian the foreign minister’s innovative approach in explaining developments related to the indirect Iran-US talks, emphasizing the importance of continuing this process until a result is achieved.

Guterres also offered condolences to Iran over the recent explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port.