Iran FM to UN chief: Israel to deeply regret its actions

Seyed Abbas Araqchi wrote that these brutal actions not only constitute a grave violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, an independent member of the United Nations, but also amount to acts of aggression and war crimes under international law and international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.

Araqchi stated that Israel—the world’s most terrorist regime—has now crossed all red lines, and the international community must not allow these crimes to go unpunished.

He called on the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General to unequivocally and immediately condemn and act on the matter.

He affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and will respond decisively and proportionately to these unlawful and cowardly actions.

In the letter, the Foreign Minister of Iran also called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.