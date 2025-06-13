Foreign PolicySecuritySelected

Iran FM to UN chief: Israel to deeply regret its actions

By IFP Media Wire

In a letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, Iran’s Foreign Minister described the Zionist regime’s military aggression against the Islamic Republic as a declaration of war and stated that “Israel will deeply regret this reckless act and grave strategic miscalculation it has committed.”

Seyed Abbas Araqchi wrote that these brutal actions not only constitute a grave violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, an independent member of the United Nations, but also amount to acts of aggression and war crimes under international law and international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.

Araqchi stated that Israel—the world’s most terrorist regime—has now crossed all red lines, and the international community must not allow these crimes to go unpunished.

He called on the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General to unequivocally and immediately condemn and act on the matter.

He affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and will respond decisively and proportionately to these unlawful and cowardly actions.

In the letter, the Foreign Minister of Iran also called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks