Iran spox deplores instrumental use of rights mechanisms by Germany, UK Against Tehran

He condemned the two countries’ leading role in pushing an anti-Iranian resolution at the UN Human Rights Council, stating that they lack the moral standing to lecture others on human rights.

Baqaei emphasized that the resolution’s content is factually incorrect, relying on unsubstantiated claims attributed to unnamed individuals, rendering it legally baseless and invalid.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also pointed to the hypocritical approach of the UK, Germany, Canada, and other sponsors of this anti-Iran resolution over the past two years regarding the Israeli regime’s genocide in Gaza and the crimes of the regime against the people of Lebanon and Syria.

He pointed out that the UK is one of the biggest political, financial, and military backers of the Zionist regime, with its foreign secretary absurdly claiming that proving genocide in Gaza would require the slaughter of millions more.

Baqaei also said Germany is the second-largest arms supplier to Israel, with its foreign minister openly justifying the killing of innocent Palestinian women and children. These two countries have no moral authority to preach human rights to others.

Baqaei urged the UK, Germany, and other Western sponsors of the anti-Iran resolution to prove their sincerity in expressing concern over Iran’s human rights situation by ending their compliance with US-led illegal and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian people—sanctions that constitute crimes against humanity.