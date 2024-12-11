Iran vice president Zarif clarifies children’s US citizenship

Zarif said, “At the time of the birth of both my children, I was not a diplomat. If I had been a diplomat, my children would not have received citizenship.”

“I had a regular passport. I had a G visa, not an A visa as some claim; this visa is for UN employees and representatives to the United Nations,” he noted.

The former Iranian foreign minister also explained that he received his first diplomatic passport in 1988, while his son was born in 1984, and his daughter in 1987.

Zarif asserted that his children are natural-born citizens of the US, and dismissed claims that he applied for citizenship as false.

“My children are 40 years old, and I am not their guardian,” he concluded.

The statements come in light of recent scrutiny over the citizenship of Iranian officials’ children and spouses, raising questions about their loyalty and commitment to the country.