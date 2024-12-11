IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iran vice president Zarif clarifies children’s US citizenship

By IFP Editorial Staff
Javad Zarif

Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has provided explanations regarding the citizenship status of his children amid outcry for him to leave office based on a law that bans officials who have family members with dual citizenship from office.

Zarif said, “At the time of the birth of both my children, I was not a diplomat. If I had been a diplomat, my children would not have received citizenship.”

“I had a regular passport. I had a G visa, not an A visa as some claim; this visa is for UN employees and representatives to the United Nations,” he noted.

The former Iranian foreign minister also explained that he received his first diplomatic passport in 1988, while his son was born in 1984, and his daughter in 1987.

Zarif asserted that his children are natural-born citizens of the US, and dismissed claims that he applied for citizenship as false.

“My children are 40 years old, and I am not their guardian,” he concluded.

The statements come in light of recent scrutiny over the citizenship of Iranian officials’ children and spouses, raising questions about their loyalty and commitment to the country.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks