Iran’s Zarif attributes Assad downfall to ‘arrogance, failure to achieve political agreement’

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall was rooted in his ‘arrogance’ following military victories over armed groups and his failure to convert the victories into a comprehensive political agreement and inclusive government.

In a post on Instagram, Zarif wrote that Assad’s collapse was unpredictable, but advised Syrians to form a comprehensive government that respects all its people and their sanctities.

He also warned that the threat of Daesh and terrorism remains a significant concern.

The vice president dismissed the notion that Assad’s fall weakened Iran, arguing that the resistance movement is not a proxy force created or sustained by Iran, but rather “a response to Israeli occupation and apartheid, existing even before the Iranian Revolution.”

Zarif reiterated that the resistance movement operates independently of Iran, driven by its own national goals.

“As two examples out of dozens of historical examples, the October 7 operation (by Palestinian groups against Israel) was carried out without Iran’s knowledge, and True Promise 1 and 2 operations (by Iran against Israel) were conducted from Iranian territory and not by the resistance,” he argued.

He also underscored Iran’s strength and ability to defend itself, despite the high costs, and stressed the importance of building on the achievements inside the country with a focus on development, welfare, and regional cooperation.

