Iran’s Zarif hopes Trump to terminate conflicts as promised during campaign 

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was Iran’s foreign minister when Trump unilaterally walked out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear accord with Iran in 2018, posted a tweet on Thursday in reaction to Trump’s reelection.

He wrote, “The American people, including most Muslims, have spoken loud and clear in rejecting a shameful year of US complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza and carnage in Lebanon.”

More than 43,000 people have been killed and at least 100,000 injured during the Israeli onslaught against Gaza.

“Let us hope that the incoming administration of @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance will stand against war as pledged, and will heed the clear lesson given by the American electorate to end wars and prevent new ones,” he further stated.

The former Iranian foreign minister also noted, “Iran, having shown its resolve and ability to stand up to any aggression, will not be swayed by threats, but will be cognizant of respect.”