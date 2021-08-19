World-Renowned Iranian Geographer Parviz Kardavani Dies

Famous Iranian geographer Parviz Kardavani, who was known as the father of scientific desertology of Iran, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 18, at the age of 90.

Kardavani was suffering from bone marrow cancer.

He went to Germany after receiving a diploma in Iran and returned to the country after receiving a doctorate in desert development.

He was the director general of the Office of Educational Studies at the University of Tehran from 1969 to 1975 and then the founder and director of the Research Centre for Desert Areas of Iran.