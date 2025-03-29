Iran’s Taremi crowned Inter’s Most Valuable Player during FIFA int’l break

Taremi shone brightly in Iran’s World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday, delivering an outstanding performance against Uzbekistan by playing a full 90 minutes and scoring two crucial goals.

His efforts not only secured Iran’s spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup but also accounted for 70% of Inter Milan players’ total goals during the break.

Taremi missed Iran’s first match against the UAE for precautionary reasons.

The Italian report highlights that eight Inter players represented their national teams during this period, logging a combined total of 1,003 minutes.

However, Taremi’s efficiency was unmatched, with an average of a goal every 45 minutes. The exceptional record set him apart from teammates like Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who scored once in 180 minutes.

Taremi’s efficiency solidified his status as the club’s top performer. His form will be vital as Inter resumes Serie A and Champions League campaigns.