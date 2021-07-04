Wildlife in Iranian Wetland on Verge of Death Due to Drought

A drop in rainfall and the ensuing drought this summer have resulted in the deaths of fish, buffalos and the marsh in the Hour-ol-Azim Wetland.

The wetland was supplied by water from the Karkheh river and its tributaries and is a major habitat for native fish and buffalos and a place where many local villagers earn a living.

The Hour-ol-Azim Wetland is the last survivor of the Mesopotamian Marshes in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan.

A third of the Hour-ol-Azim Wetland is located in Iran and two-thirds of it lie in Iraq.

Now, drought is gradually sounding the death knell for the wildlife in the marshland.