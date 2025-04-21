IFP ExclusiveNature and WildlifeSelected

Locals rescue 24 wild sheep trapped in mud in southern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Residents of Bandar Lengeh in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, saved 24 wild sheep (Ovis orientalis) that had become stuck in deep mud at a natural watering hole, local environmental officials reported.

Meisam Ghassemi, deputy director of natural resources and biodiversity at Hormozgan’s Department of Environment, said 26 wild sheep had entered the watering hole but became trapped in thick mud.

“Despite rescue efforts, two animals died due to exhaustion, while one severely weakened sheep was transferred to a veterinary clinic in Bastak for treatment,” he explained, adding, “It will be released back into the wild after recovery.”

Ghassemi attributed the incident to severe drought in Hormozgan, which has drastically reduced water sources in natural habitats.

The Department of Environment, alongside local communities and conservation volunteers, has launched efforts to provide water for wildlife and prevent similar accidents.

Authorities urged the public to report such emergencies to the nearest environment office, ranger station, or the hotline to protect wildlife.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks