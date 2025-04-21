Locals rescue 24 wild sheep trapped in mud in southern Iran

Meisam Ghassemi, deputy director of natural resources and biodiversity at Hormozgan’s Department of Environment, said 26 wild sheep had entered the watering hole but became trapped in thick mud.

“Despite rescue efforts, two animals died due to exhaustion, while one severely weakened sheep was transferred to a veterinary clinic in Bastak for treatment,” he explained, adding, “It will be released back into the wild after recovery.”

Ghassemi attributed the incident to severe drought in Hormozgan, which has drastically reduced water sources in natural habitats.

The Department of Environment, alongside local communities and conservation volunteers, has launched efforts to provide water for wildlife and prevent similar accidents.

Authorities urged the public to report such emergencies to the nearest environment office, ranger station, or the hotline to protect wildlife.