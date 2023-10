Although the Persian Gulf is a habitat for whales, they are rarely caught on camera so close to the island.

Whales are among the most skilled swimmers and can swim up to 48 kilometers per hour; hence they need over 200 kilograms of meat per day to fuel their cruise.

They are peaceful mammals and there have been no reports so far of their attack against humans.

Whales are social and some of their groups have parents within families, which form the most stable families among all animals.