Iran parliament national security, foreign policy commission members visit Persian Gulf island

This visit comes in the wake of recent controversies sparked by certain Persian Gulf countries and a statement from the European Union questioning Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands of Abu Mousa, the greater and lesser Tunbs.

Iran firmly rejects these claims, asserting that the trio islands have always been and will remain an integral part of Iranian territory, a fact rooted in historical continuity.

The delegation’s visit includes meetings with local residents and inspections of key infrastructure to ensure the well-being and stability of the islands’ inhabitants.