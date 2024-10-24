IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran parliament national security, foreign policy commission members visit Persian Gulf island

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Parliament

Members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission arrived in Abu Musa Island, in the Persian Gulf, this Thursday afternoon, welcomed by provincial officials.

This visit comes in the wake of recent controversies sparked by certain Persian Gulf countries and a statement from the European Union questioning Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands of Abu Mousa, the greater and lesser Tunbs.

Iran firmly rejects these claims, asserting that the trio islands have always been and will remain an integral part of Iranian territory, a fact rooted in historical continuity.

The delegation’s visit includes meetings with local residents and inspections of key infrastructure to ensure the well-being and stability of the islands’ inhabitants.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

