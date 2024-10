A devoted physician and aid worker, Dr. Heydari had traveled to Lebanon to offer medical assistance to the wounded and sick, driven by a sense of humanitarian and religious duty.

His vehicle was struck by the Israeli regime’s drones, leading to his martyrdom.

Dr. Heydari was known for his selfless service, treating ill pilgrims free of charge during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

His body was returned to Iran Thursday, where his family and the people of Tehran gathered to pay their respects.