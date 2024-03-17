Villagers in northeast Iran hand out animal feed to local wildlife

Every winter, villagers hand out part of their fodder and animal feed as “votive offerings for nature” to ewes and rams as well as birds in a local wildlife habitat.
The historical Kalidar village lies 90 kilometers northwest of the town of Neyshabur in the northeastern Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan province, and 20 kilometers east of the town of Chekneh on the slopes of Mount Binalud.
