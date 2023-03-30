Thursday, March 30, 2023
Iran in PicturesIFP Exclusive

‘Velvet Mountain’ in Iran’s western Lorestan Province 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Makhmal Kouh, meaning ‘Velvet Mountain,’ is a spectacular mountain that overlooks the city of Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan Province, western Iran. 

The natural beauty of the heights, which feature a lot of small stones and flowers, and the pure climate there have made the mountain an ideal destination for nature lovers and tourists, specially during Nowruz holidays.

