‘Velvet Mountain’ in Iran’s western Lorestan Province 

The natural beauty of the heights, which feature a lot of small stones and flowers, and the pure climate there have made the mountain an ideal destination for nature lovers and tourists, specially during Nowruz holidays.
Makhmal Kouh, meaning ‘Velvet Mountain,’ is a spectacular mountain that overlooks the city of Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan Province, western Iran.
