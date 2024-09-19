Iran’s Armed Forces warn Israel: Revenge for assassination of Haniyeh ‘definite’

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran made the statement in a Thursday release on the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the start of an eight-year war imposed on Iran in the 1980s by then Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Praising Iran’s stunning achievements over the years after the end of the Sacred Defense in the various fields of science, culture, economy and technology, the statement said the epic feat has turned into an example and a clear symbol of resistance and deterrence against the anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist fronts for the resistance movements in Yemen, Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

The statement emphasized the Armed Forces’ steely resolve and strong determination to continue the path of growth and excellence in order to provide peace and lasting security for the Iranian public.

Stressing that Iran has already fulfilled its promises on taking revenge in the cases of General Qassem Soleimani and the attack on Iranian Embassy in Syria, the statement added, “The passage of time will not erode the will of the Islamic Republic regarding the revenge for the cowardly assassination of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, and the child-killing Zionist regime must pay for its stupid and vicious mistake.”

Iran’s Armed Forces also stressed that the Israeli regime’s killing of defenseless people in Gaza and the blind support of the US and Western countries show that all international conventions and treaties and human rights institutions and organizations, not least the United Nations, cannot stand against the cruelty and crimes of the occupying regime and will not hold them accountable.

Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’s Political Bureau, was assassinated alongside one of his bodyguards in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31, a day after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Following the assassination of Haniyeh, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pledged that the Islamic Republic would deliver a “harsh response” to the atrocity.