Iran UN envoy urges Security Council decisive action against Israel “evil crimes” in Lebanon 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations condemned the Israeli regime’s “evil” activities in Lebanon, calling for the UN Security Council action against the regime's crimes. 

Amir Saeed Iravani added that the Zionist regime’s acts constitute a gross violation of international law, especially international humanitarian laws and human rights, and a crime against humanity.

Iravani noted that Iran strongly condemns such acts of terrorism and wants the Security Council to do the same and take decisive action to end the evil acts of the Zionist regime.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Israeli regime carried out covert operations involving explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies of Lebanese people, killing more than three dozen people and injuring hundreds more.

Also on Friday at least a dozen people were killed and around 70 more were injured in Israel’s air strike on southern Beirut.

