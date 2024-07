Planting rice in northern Iran has special customs and traditions and has become an inseparable part of the people’s culture.

With over 320,000 hectares of paddy files under cultivation and with about 1,420,000 tons of production every year, Mazandaran province accounts for 45 percent of the country’s rice production.

The quality of the rice produced in northern Iran is exceptional.

Get a glimpse of the hard work by the farmers in pictures: