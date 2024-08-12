IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesSelectedTourism

Three-story suspension bridge inaugurated in Iran’s tourist region of Sareyn

By IFP Editorial Staff

A three-story suspension bridge, the first of its kind, was inaugurated on Monday in Iran’s northwestern Sareyn County, in Ardabil province.

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami attended the opening ceremony.

The region is a tourist spot known for its natural beauties, delicious cuisines, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition.

Several suspension bridges have been constructed in the province, including in Meshginshahr, Hir, and Azna, to boost tourism but this is the first three-story bridge.

Sarein, located 25km from provincial capital, Ardabil, is also known for its volcanic swimming pools and hot springs with healing and therapeutic properties and attracts tens of thousands of tourists every year.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks