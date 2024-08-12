Three-story suspension bridge inaugurated in Iran’s tourist region of Sareyn

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami attended the opening ceremony.

The region is a tourist spot known for its natural beauties, delicious cuisines, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition.

Several suspension bridges have been constructed in the province, including in Meshginshahr, Hir, and Azna, to boost tourism but this is the first three-story bridge.

Sarein, located 25km from provincial capital, Ardabil, is also known for its volcanic swimming pools and hot springs with healing and therapeutic properties and attracts tens of thousands of tourists every year.

