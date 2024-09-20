EnvironmentIFP Exclusive

Wetlands in Iran parched into deserts 

By IFP Editorial Staff

The unprecedented heatwave in August this year turned nine wetlands, including internationally known northern Anzali, in Iran dry plots of land.

Anzali, Bamdej, Hamoun, Jazmurian, Tashak, Bakhtegan, Gavkhooni, Maharlo, Hoz Soltan, Shimbar and Salt Lake are the wetlands that have been dried up amid the excessive heat.

The Meteorological Organization of Iran reported many parts of Iran, including the eastern, southeastern, and central regions experienced record-breaking temperatures during the summer.

The data was also confirmed by the Climatic Copernicus institute that reported this August was the hottest on record in Iran in the last half a century.

Ahad Vazifeh, head of the national center for drought and crisis management, had earlier said that unprecedented heatwaves were recorded in many parts of the world this year, but the worrying factor is “the speed of global warming in Iran is twice the world average.”

The global meteorological systems also predict a dry autumn in Iran.

