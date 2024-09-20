Taliban official apologized to Iranian people for refusing to respect national anthem

Azizurrahman Mansur, Taliban Deputy for Religious Sites, Hajj and Endowments, said in a video message that his decline to stand up at the Islamic unity conference was in line with traditions and norms in Afghanistan.

He claimed that Afghan people including officials sit down when the country’s anthem is played.

Mansur however said he respects Iran as a neighbor, adding that the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan support the notion of unity among all Muslim countries and want deeper friendship with other Islamic nations. Earlier, Iran’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Hossein Kazemi Qomi reacted to Mansur’s decline to stand up while the anthem was being played at the Islamic unity conference in Tehran. Kazemi Qomi said it’s illogical to disrespect diplomatic norms and principles under the pretext of opposition to music on grounds that music is banned under the Islamic Shariah.

The Taliban official move in Tehran has drawn widespread condemnation in Iran, particularly given that Iran is hosting millions of Afghans.