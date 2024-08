One of the Iranian cities where the windcatchers are commonplace is Yazd in central Iran.

These are one of the masterpieces of Iranian engineering, which played an important role in the ventilation of the interior of houses without consuming any kind of energy.

As a historical city, Yazd is famous for its windcatchers.

The windcatcher was invented in the past as a tool to withstand the harsh conditions of hot and dry weather in desert areas like the one in which Yazd is located.