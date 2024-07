The Red Crescent Society of Lorestan province said on Monday it received a phone call asking for help for a male and two female mountaineers.

Two rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the mountainous area and managed to help the mountaineers descend, according to the Red Crescent.

Oshtrankouh, or the mountain of camels in Persian, is made of eight high peaks of over 4000 meters that look like a caravan of camels.