US to Suffer Humiliating Defeat This Weekend: Rouhani

The Iranian president says the United States will suffer a humiliating defeat this weekend, which marks the day when the US claims all UN sanctions against Iran will return.

Speaking in a Wednesday cabinet session, President Hassan Rouhani said Washington failed in its attempts to reinstate a UN arms embargo as well as international sanctions on Iran, and these failures amount to major victories for Iran.

“The US suffered ignominious defeats,” he said.

“Our people should pay attention. this Saturday and Sunday will be days of the Iranian nation’s victory and days of humiliating defeats for the US,” he added.

“So, I urge anti-Iran news channels abroad not to fabricate stories that would indicate that the US has made a claim and has waited for a month, so it can use this mechanism,” the president said.

“After all, no mechanism ever started in the first place to be producing any results,”

“I congratulate the Iranian nation, in advance, on the success that Iranians will secure on Saturday and Sunday, the same way that I congratulated Iranians on their resistance during the eight-year Iraqi imposed war on Iran [in the 1980s],” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president fulminated against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain for normalizing their relations with Israel.

“They (Israeli authorities) are committing more and more crimes in occupied Palestine every day. How come you (the UAE and Bahrain) are extending your hands to Israel? Then you want to give Israel bases in this region. You will be responsible for all grave consequences of this move. Your action is against regulations and regional security,” he said.