Severe Vengeance Awaiting Bahrain King after Deal with Israel: IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has roundly condemned the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and the Israeli regime.

The IRGC warned that severe vengeance is awaiting Bahraini King Hamad bin Salman al-Khalifa.

“The ruthless ruler of Bahrain should be awaiting tough revenge by those fighting for the liberation of Quds and the country’s Muslim and zealous nation,” read an IRGC statement.

“The shameful move by the Al Khalifa [ruler] and the Bahrain ruling regime to establish relations with the Zionist regime [of Israel], which is against the will and desire of the Muslim people of this country, amounts to sheer folly and lacks any legitimacy and they will receive proportionate responses,” the statement added.

“The domino of the normalization of the Israeli regime’s ties with rulers of some Arab countries engineered by the White House and the hated and unwise president of the US following the imposition of humiliation on Muslim nations and looting their resources and wealth is aimed at creating security for the occupiers of Palestine and usurpers of the holy Quds; however, the vicious objective will never come true,” read the statement.

“Rather, the move will ironically further boost the power and determination of the Muslim community to unleash the hidden potential of the anti-Zionist resistance front to eliminate the cancerous tumour of Israel from the geography of the Muslim world,” the statement read.

The statement warned the Al Khalifa ruling regime as well as other rulers who commit acts of betrayal and are in the pay of the global hegemony against paving the way for the Israeli regime to gain a foothold in the strategic region of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

“Like other wicked and traitorous reconciliation deals, the Bahraini ruling regime’s diabolical and disgraceful move will have no achievement for the US and supporters of child-killing Zionists; rather, the move will expose those committing these acts of betrayal and wicked moves to the wrath and revenge of the Islamic community, especially the Shia people of Bahrain,” read the statement.