Iran Condemns Bahrain’s Plan to Normalize Relations with Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly condemned the announcement of plans for normalization of relations between Bahrain and the Zionist regime.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the announcement of establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and the Zionist regime as a shameful and ignominious measure by Bahrain that would sacrifice the cause of Palestine, decades of struggles, and the Palestinian people’s fortitude against miseries and sufferings for the sake of US election.

“Undoubtedly, the oppressed and right-seeking people of Palestine and the free Muslims in the world will never approve of normalization of relations with the usurping and lawless Israeli regime, and such shameful measure will remain in the historical memory of the oppressed and downtrodden people of Palestine and the world’s free nations forever,” the statement said.

“Instead of gaining legitimacy from its people, the government of Bahrain has unfortunately turned its back on them in a fundamental mistake, has sought the Quds-occupying regime’s shelter, and has sacrificed the cause of honourable Palestine for the domestic US elections,” it added.

“From now on, the Bahraini rulers will be an accomplice in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime as the constant source of threat to security in the region and the Muslim world and as the root cause of decades of violence, massacre, wars, terror and bloodshed in oppressed Palestine and the region,” the statement underlined.

“The Bahraini government’s move will definitely result only in escalating anger and perpetual hatred among the oppressed people of Palestine, Muslims and the world’s free nations,” it added.

The statement has finally warned against any act by the Zionist regime creating insecurity in the Persian Gulf region, saying the Bahraini government and the other supporting governments would be held accountable for all the consequences of any action in this regard.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Bahrain and the Israeli regime will normalize ties in a US-brokered deal.

A month ago, the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties with Israel under a US-brokered deal scheduled to be signed by Trump, who is seeking re-election on November 3.