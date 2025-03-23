FM Araghchi: Iran focuses on diplomacy to avoid war, open to business with US

In an interview with Khabar Online, Araghchi stated that Iran’s refusal to negotiate directly with the US is rooted in historical experience, not stubbornness, and that any future talks would require significant changes in Washington’s approach.

The Iranian foreign minister left the door open for future diplomacy, emphasizing that Iran’s foreign policy remains active and strategic, focused on safeguarding national interests and regional stability.

Araghchi, a key architect of the JCPOA, defended the agreement as a model for future negotiations but noted that reviving it in its current form is neither feasible nor in Iran’s interest, given advancements in its nuclear program and ongoing US sanctions.

He stressed that Iran remains open to indirect talks with the US, mediated by European partners, to address nuclear concerns and sanctions relief.

Regarding regional dynamics, Araghchi highlighted Iran’s growing diplomatic influence in the Middle East, contrasting it with Israel’s increasing isolation.

He also underscored Iran’s readiness to defend itself but reiterated its preference for peaceful resolutions.